FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday evening, firefighters were called to a structure fire on Lawson Street.

According to a release from the Florence Fire Department, crews arrived at the home around 5:10 p.m. to see lots of smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but they do say no one was injured.

The Red Cross was contacted to help one resident, the press release states.