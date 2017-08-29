Florence police ask for help identifying suspects in numerous shoplifting cases

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, Florence police released photos from three separate investigations in hopes that members of the public could help identify the suspects in the images.

The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying these subjects. The women are wanted for questioning in regard to a shoplifting incident from the Family Dollar on W. Lucas Street.

Police are also looking for help learning more about the people pictured in the images on the right. These suspects and the vehicle are connected to a shoplifting case at Walmart on Beltline Drive.

In another shoplifting case, police are looking to learn the name of one man accused of taking items from the Belk on David McLeod Boulevard. According to the press release, store employees tried to apprehend the subject, but let him go when they discovered he was possibly armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).