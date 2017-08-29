Electrical issues with water heater to blame for hazmat call near hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Hazmat unit responded to a building near South Strand Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after a strange odor was reported in the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent confirms crews were called to 5046 Highway 17 Bypass around 11:30 a.m. for a potential hazardous material incident and the building is being evacuated.
Nugent says the culprit ended up being electrical issues with the building’s water heater. No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.