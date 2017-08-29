Electrical issues with water heater to blame for hazmat call near hospital

By Published: Updated:
News13 photo from Anthony Humes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –  A Hazmat unit responded to a building near South Strand Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after a strange odor was reported in the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent confirms crews were called to 5046 Highway 17 Bypass around 11:30 a.m. for a potential hazardous material incident and the building is being evacuated.

Nugent says the culprit ended up being electrical issues with the building’s water heater. No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s