Electrical issues with water heater to blame for hazmat call near hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Hazmat unit responded to a building near South Strand Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after a strange odor was reported in the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent confirms crews were called to 5046 Highway 17 Bypass around 11:30 a.m. for a potential hazardous material incident and the building is being evacuated.

@hcfirerescue units are on scene at 5046 HWY 17 BYP. Currently determining what the source of the odor reported. Still an active incident — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 29, 2017

Nugent says the culprit ended up being electrical issues with the building’s water heater. No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.