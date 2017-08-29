Man charged with shooting 88-year-old woman in attempted armed robbery

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) -UPDATE: Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says Alford Lamar has been charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, attempted kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to investigators, the 88-year-old woman was shot during the attempted robbery, which happened Monday evening after 6 p.m.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident occurred while the woman was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd Street in Timmonsville. Brown says two men got out of a white car and went up to the woman’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window. Brown says two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

The woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Police Chief Billy Brown said she is in good condition.

“All of the sudden we heard like seven or eight gunshots ring out,” said neighbor Ashton Kirby. Kirby was home with his brother shortly after six p.m. Monday evening when they heard gunshots outside of their house and called 9-1-1.

“We do hear gunshots quiet often and it’s a little disappointing but police do what they can,” said Kirby.

Officers arrived within minutes to find an 88-year-old woman had been shot. The woman drove, wounded by at least one gun shot, to a neighbor’s house.

“It all happened in a flash,” said Timmons. “She just made it here to my driveway and pulled in and started honking the horn”

Timmons said it was obvious something was wrong.

“A lady was sitting in the driveway with the engine running and was shot. She had a hole in her shoulder, a bullet hole, and the car windows obviously someone had shot the car so I just grabbed the phone and called 911,” said Timmons.

Glass from the car had been shattered in his yard and driveway, but Timmons and Kirby both agree they’re just happy the woman is alive.

“I heard the gunshots, saw the police and I just hope justice gets served,” said Kirby.