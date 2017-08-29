Myrtle Beach road closures planned near 62nd Ave., 5th Ave. North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says portions of Marina Parkway will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as protective devices are installed.

A post on the city’s Facebook page explains the closure will be on Marina Parkway, from 62nd Avenue North to 71st Avenue North. Also, an additional closure will occur on Marina Parkway, from 62nd Avenue North to Luster Leaf Circle.

The closures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, although an exact time was not listed.

The reason for the closures is to allow the contractor building developments off of 62nd Avenue North to install protective devices across Marina Parkway so large dump trucks can carry dirt across the road safely.

A second road closure is planned for Tuesday at Ocean Boulevard and 5th Avenue North. City officials say a portion of North Ocean Boulevard will be closed Tuesday, between 5th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The road will be closed so a contractor can setup a crane for a new hotel being built at 520 North Ocean Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured over to Flagg Street.