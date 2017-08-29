North Myrtle Beach house fire closes portion of Little River Neck Road

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A house fire in North Myrtle Beach closed a portion of Little River Neck Road Tuesday morning.

According to a Nixel alert, the 4500 block of Little River Neck Road was closed so fire crews could put out a house fire in the area around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reports the house was near Church View Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Crew had the fire under control within 30 minutes. Officials have not said if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.

Little River Neck Rd closed as crews operate on scene of working fire near Churchview Ln. pic.twitter.com/od4W64yHP4 — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) August 29, 2017