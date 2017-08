Georgetown County, SC (WBTW)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that killed one person. It happened Monday night at 9:30 when a pedestrian was walking on Highway 51 near the county jail when a unknown vehicle hit and killed the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation. This is all the information we know count on News13 for more updates as we get them.

