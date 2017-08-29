Suspect in deadly Georgetown hit-and-run turns self in, victim ID’d by coroner

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Troopers say they have a person in custody in reference to the deadly hit and run Monday night in Georgetown County.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says 22-year-old William Colton Fulton turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Cpl. Collins says the crash happened Monday night at 9:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was walking on Highway 51 in Georgetown near the county jail. A vehicle hit the pedestrian and left the scene of the accident.

The pedestrian, identified by coroner Kenneth Johnson as 22-year-old Aric Matthew Myers of East Windsor, Connecticut, reportedly died from multiple trauma from the collision.

The Southe Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team was called to the scene to determine a possible make and model of the vehicle involved. Officials say they were searching for a 2004-2010 dark colored BMW with damage to the front passenger side.

Fulton is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.