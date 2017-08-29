Tidelands Health launches new community health days

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Tidelands Health is taking a new approach toward regional health screenings as part of the health system’s commitment to improving community wellness. In September, the health system will introduce the first of its new community health days, meant to build upon the success of the regional health screenings. The new community health days will feature the staple offerings of the regional screenings but will also spotlight certain health themes through presentations, demonstrations and informational booths. Entry is always free.

The first community health day, scheduled from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at Belin United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 4182 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, will focus on bone, joint and muscle health. A foot exam demonstration is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., with a presentation on spinal cord simulation slated for 9:30 a.m.

Lab registration forms for the Sept. 8 community health day are available in the information lobby areas of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital or online at tidelandshealth.org/community-wellness. Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome. Registration forms will be available at the site.

Screenings offered for free include blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar and nutrition. Also available will be information about several Tidelands Health programs, including Better For Life, a new program for adults ages 50 and older.

For more information about the Sept. 8 community health day, contact the Tidelands Health community health education department at (843) 520-8447.