StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

A few lingering showers are possible in the morning, and it will stay mostly cloudy and windy with high temperatures near 80. Low pressure will move northward near Cape Fear this morning and then depart the area this afternoon. Weak high pressure will build in across the area Wednesday giving us drier and sunnier weather. A cold front will approach towards the end of the week bringing back humidity and a chance for showers and storms back into the forecast. That front will stall in the area, keeping the chance for showers going through the weekend.

Today, morning showers, then mostly cloudy and windy. Highs near 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 66-68 beaches

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.