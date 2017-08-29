WBTW raises more than $6K in Hurricane Harvey relief drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After the catastrophic damage Hurricane Harvey brought to numerous Texas communities, News13 hosted a phone bank to support the Red Cross in its Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive.

In just two hours, News13 viewers raised $6,265 to support the families who lost their homes, businesses, and belongings.

Just as people from all over the U.S. came forward to support South Carolinians following the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew, we wanted to do the same for Texas.

If you missed the phone bank, you can still donate to survivors of Hurricane Harvey! You can still send in a donation online by clicking this link.