WBTW hosts phone bank for Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After the catastrophic damage Hurricane Harvey brought to numerous Texas communities, News13 is hosting a phone bank to support the Red Cross in its Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive.

WBTW will host a phone bank Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. to support the families who lost their homes, businesses, and belongings.

Just as people from all over the U.S. came forward to support South Carolinians following the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew, we want to do the same for Texas.

Residents of the Grand Strand can call (843) 294-8432. Pee Dee residents can call (843) 317-1399 to offer a donation.

