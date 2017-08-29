Woman accused of stealing safe from Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman wanted for grand larceny.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are searching for Linda McKenzie Poston, 48, of Georgetown. She is wanted on a charge of grand larceny over $10,000 and is suspected of stealing a safe from a house on David W. Ray Drive.

Poston is described as 5′ 2″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

