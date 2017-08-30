CCU Football Press Conference Week 1

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina and interim head coach Jamey Chadwell held their first weekly press conference of the season earlier this afternoon in preparation for UMass.

Coastal vs UMass

• This is the first meeting between Coastal Carolina and UMass.

CCU-UMass Connection

• While Coastal and UMass have never met, there is a strong connection between the two.

• CCU running backs coach Bill Durkin played offensive line for the Minutemen from 1990-93, graduated from UMass in 1994 and spent two seasons (1995 and ‘96) in the football strength staff. He was a consensus first team All-American as a senior (1993) and later named to the Yankee Conference 50th Anniversary All-Star Team. He was additionally a two-year captain as well as a two-year All-Yankee Conference pick.

Coastal In Season Openers (9-5)

• Coastal Carolina is 9-5 in season openers and has won each of its last six openers, including four straight on the road.

• The Chants won each of their first three season openers, including a 21-14 decision over Newberry in the program’s first game as well as wins at Morehead State in 2004 and at Elon in 2005.

• Coastal then lost its next five season openers, falling to Elon at home in 2006 and dropping road games at Delaware State (2007), at #22 Penn State (2008), at Kent State (2009) and at #25 West Virginia (2010).

• Coastal has won each of its last six season openers, including a 29-13 victory in the 2012 season opener versus North Carolina A&T to begin the Joe Moglia era.

Coastal In Home Openers (11-3)

• Coastal is 11-3 in home openers and has won each of its last six home openers.

• This marks just the fifth time CCU has opened the season at home and the Chants are 3-1 when the season opener is also the home opener.

• Coastal has not opened the season at home since a 29-13 victory over North Carolina A&T in what was the first game of the Joe Moglia era.

• The first game CCU played in its history was a home opener to start the 2003 season and CCU defeated Newberry 21-14.

• One of the biggest wins in CCU history was the home opener of 2005. Coastal, in year three of the program, opened the year by hosting top-ranked and defending national champion James Madison. Coastal’s Tyler Thigpen hit Perry Parks for an eight-yard score with 30 seconds left in the game to claim a 31-27 win.