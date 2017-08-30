Deadly crash involving pedestrian blocks US 501 near SC 31

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on US 501 and SC 31 has blocked the roadway.

Real time traffic information states the crash on US 501 Northbound was reported around 3:50 p.m.

The SC Highway Patrol lists the crash has having injuries, but officials have not yet released any information on the crash.

Just before 6 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that they were responding to the crash on Highway 501 involving a pedestrian. The tweet also confirmed the collision was deadly.

