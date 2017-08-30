Duke Energy hosts ‘storm school’ to prep Pee Dee for future hurricanes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – While Hurricane Harvey slams into the Gulf Coast, first responders in the Pee Dee had their first ‘storm school’ to prepare for hurricane season.

Duke Energy plans to make changes to how they respond during storms to make sure people have power during severe weather events.

Officials say 95% of the Pee Dee area experienced power outages during Hurricane Matthew.

During Wednesday’s storm school, crews with Duke Energy demonstrated in live exercise what to do if power lines are down.

Lake City Mayor Lovieth Anderson says the presentation opened his eyes to how dangerous power lines are.

“A lot of energy goes through those lines. We as consumers, even as my position as mayor, must lookout for public safety,” says Mayor Anderson, “especially with down power lines and trees heading into hurricane season.”

Duke Energy Meteorologist Max Thompson says the biggest lessons from last year’s storm is being able to better predict when flooding is possible.

“One of the biggest takeaways from Matthew was the flooding aspect,” recalls Thompson. “I don’t think we had a full grasp or handle on how that would impact our system.”

Duke Energy is looking to upgrade graphics to predict how high water will rise in certain areas. Thompson says better graphics and communication with the public will help the utility company’s crews to set up in flood prone areas and restore power faster.

“Actually giving a picture to somebody and say, ‘Hey, if we get 20 inches of rain, here is how deep it maybe in one particular spot,’” describes Thompson.

Mayor Anderson says first responders in the region will be prepared this upcoming hurricane season.

“Hurricane Harvey has shown us all that we must expect the unexpected,” says Mayor Anderson.

Duke Energy predicts 15 hurricanes this season, three of those, including Hurricane Harvey, could be a major storm. The organization plans to hold another storm school for the Pee Dee next April.