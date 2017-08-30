Elderly missing man from Whiteville could have traveled to Florence, Sumter

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – Police in Whiteville searching for a missing elderly man say he could be have traveled to or through the Florence, Charleston or Sumter areas.

Arthur Lee Heyward of Whiteville was reported missing last Tuesday by his brother.

Heyward was last seen on August 21 around 3 pm, when a neighbor saw him at his mailbox. On August 22, Heyward’s brother went to check on him at his residence and called police when he couldnt find him. The missing man’s vehicle was in his yard where he last parked it, police say.

Heyward is a 77-year-old black male with gray hair and brown eyes who suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation, according to the press release.

Also in the press release, police mention he has family that lives in Sumter.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.