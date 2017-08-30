Festival to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The 12th annual Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable food and other needed items this weekend to aid in relief efforts for those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Items can be dropped off beside main stage at the festival, which runs Friday 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-6 p.m., and is free to attend.

Items accepted include non-perishable (canned) foods, bottled water, Gatorade, baby items including diapers, wipes and baby food, dog and cat food, blankets/towels, first aid kits, flashlights and batteries, bleach, detergent, paper towels, garbage bags, mops and brooms, duct tape, rain ponchos, new underwear and socks and all unopened, personal hygiene items.

Organizers will deliver all donations to the Little Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet on Sunday, where a tractor trailer is being used to take locally donated items to those affected in Texas when full.

The festival will be held at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

For more details, contact Amie Lee at (843)855.0527 or info@palmettoeventproductions.com.