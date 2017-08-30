Florence Regional Airport installs $104K security equipment

Related Coverage Florence airport executive director vacates position, new director announced

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Passengers flying out of the Florence Regional Airport will now move through the security portion more quickly.

The airport has recently introduced new technology aimed to take away security threats. The new machine is Advanced Imaging Technology, or AIT.

The equipment has been used in airports across the country to provide safer flights by eliminating any potential danger from being allowed on an aircraft. The Florence airport, however, just recently installed the machine.

“Here in Florence, we do a fantastic job with the new equipment,” claims Lakisha Pugh with the Transportation Security Administration. “It makes flying out of Florence more secure. You are getting better screening.”

The new $104,000 piece of technology is a major upgrade for the small airport. Despite the fewer numbers of flights that go through the Florence airport, officials say there can be passenger congestion with scheduled departures, and this equipment will help eliminate that wait.

“If you get an alarm on our screen that we have on the other side there, it’s a bounding box so once we get an alarm we have to clear that area,” describes Pugh.

The bounding box is for a targeted pat down. If the AIT machine alerts the TSA attendants to a potential threat, agents know exactly where on the passenger the possible threat or danger is located.