Former Darlington investigator charged for stealing cash, gift card from evidence room

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A former investigator with the Darlington Police Department is behind bars Wednesday after an investigation by the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Darlington police chief Danny Watson states that Ricks Williams was an investigator with the police department before he was dismissed June 15, 2017 for violating policy.

Online booking records from the Darlington County Detention Center reveal Williams has been arrested by SLED and charged with two counts of misconduct in office, financial transaction fraud less than $500 in six months and petty larceny less than $2,000.

SLED affidavits state he stole $910 that was seized as evidence in a Darlington police investigation and a SLED investigation from an evidence room between March 28, 2016 and June 16, 2017. According to SLED, the Darlington Police Department realized the money was missing after Williams was terminated. “Evidence proves Rickey Williams was the last individual to sign for the $910 that was to be placed in the City of Darlington Police Department’s Evidence Room,” the affidavit says.

Another document from SLED says Williams admitted to stealing and using a $100 gift certificate that was also seized as evidence in a police investigation. The gift card theft happened in November of 2016, the warrant says.