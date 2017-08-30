Former Darlington police investigator faces charges after SLED investigation

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A former investigator with the Darlington Police Department is behind bars Wednesday after an investigation by the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Darlington police chief Danny Watson states that Ricks Williams was an investigator with the police department before he was dismissed June 15, 2017 for violating policy.

Online booking records from the Darlington County Detention Center reveal Williams has been arrested by SLED and charged with two counts of misconduct in office, financial transaction fraud less than $500 in six months and petty larceny less than $2,000.

One misconduct charge stems from an incident in November of 2016 while the other misconduct charge and the petty larceny charge have an offense date of March 28, 2016.