Hartsville police ask for help finding person of interest in home burglary

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville police are looking for the driver of a white car in reference to a home burglary.

In a post on their Facebook page, police say the car was seen on Pecan Drive around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The people inside may be a person or persons of interest in a residential burglary on that street and theyre asking for help from the public identifying them.

Anyone with information about the driver or owner of this car is asked to please contact the police department at 843-383-3011 or the Detective Division at 843-383-3029.