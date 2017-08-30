High School Football Schedule Changes – Week 2

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of area high school football teams and games have shifted their contests from Friday night to Thursday ev…

Hartsville police are looking for the driver of a white car in reference to a home burglary.

A former investigator with the Darlington Police Department is behind bars Wednesday after an investigation by the SC Law Enforcement Divisi…

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a coworker’s death.

Online records show Lamar police chief Jason Chaney has been arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division for stealing pills from an evidence loc…