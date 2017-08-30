High School Football Schedule Changes – Week 2

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of area high school football teams and games have shifted their contests from Friday night to Thursday evening with rain now in the forecast for Friday. Here is a list of the game changes we are aware of:
West Florence at Myrtle Beach – Thursday (7pm) scheduled as planned.
Scotland County (NC) at Marlboro County – Thursday (7pm)
North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick – Thursday (7pm)
St. James at Carolina Forest – Thursday – (7pm)
Darlington at Lamar – Thursday (7pm)
Camden at Hartsville – Thursday (7pm)
Green Sea Floyds at Aynor – Thursday (7:30pm)
Georgetown at Andrews – Thursday (7pm)
South Florence at Westwood – Saturday (10am)
Cheraw at McBee – Thursday (6:30pm)
South Robeson at Lake View – Thursday (7pm)
Johnsonville at Hemingway – Thursday (7pm)
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay – Thursday (7pm)
East Clarendon at Chesterfield – Thursday (7:30pm)
South Columbus at Loris – Thursday (7pm)