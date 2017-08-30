High School Football Schedule Changes – Week 2

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of area high school football teams and games have shifted their contests from Friday night to Thursday evening with rain now in the forecast for Friday.  Here is a list of the game changes we are aware of:

West Florence at Myrtle Beach – Thursday (7pm) scheduled as planned.

Scotland County (NC) at Marlboro County – Thursday (7pm)

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick – Thursday (7pm)

St. James at Carolina Forest – Thursday – (7pm)

Darlington at Lamar – Thursday (7pm)

Camden at Hartsville – Thursday (7pm)

Green Sea Floyds at Aynor – Thursday (7:30pm)

Georgetown at Andrews – Thursday (7pm)

South Florence at Westwood – Saturday (10am)

Cheraw at McBee – Thursday (6:30pm)

South Robeson at Lake View – Thursday (7pm)

Johnsonville at Hemingway – Thursday (7pm)

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay – Thursday (7pm)

East Clarendon at Chesterfield – Thursday (7:30pm)

South Columbus at Loris – Thursday (7pm)

