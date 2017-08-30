2 charged, 1 on the run after stolen car found in Aynor Wednesday

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say a manhunt took place in Aynor Wednesday night after a man ran from police after being pulled over in a stolen car.

Officers conducted the search at Joyner Swamp Road near Nichols Highway after a car matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen out of Georgetown County was observed by Horry County police.

Police pulled the car over and as officers asked the people inside to get out of the car, one of the passengers took off running. The officer chased the man into the woods and according to the report, over the course of the chase, the suspect was able to cross two separate barbwire fences and police lost sight of him.

Two females in the stolen car were taken into custody and police set up a perimeter to track the suspect that ran away. According to the report, officials tried to track the suspect by the light he was using on his phone and his footprints, but when that didn’t work, a dog team was called in.

The police report states 18-year-old Hannah Graham was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and 28-year-old Natalie Smith was charged with forgery, receiving stolen goods and failure to appear.

The report did not identify the suspect on the run. The document was redacted to hide the man’s name, but it does state that he is a 37-year-old man from Hemingway.