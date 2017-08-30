Lamar police chief arrested for filing false police report, theft of controlled substance

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Online records show Lamar police chief Jason Chaney has been arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division.

Booking records from the Darlington County Detention Center confirm Chaney was admitted Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. on charges including filing false police report of a felony, two counts of misconduct in office and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. The online records also note that the offenses occurred June 5.

News13 has reached out to SLED for more information on the charges and Chaney’s employment status.

Earlier this month, the Lamar Police Department was under investigation by SLED. Lamar Mayor William Reynolds told News13 he requested the investigation after some discrepancies with evidence were noticed.