Lumberton shooting leaves man with ‘believed’ life-threatening injuries

By Published:

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – A shooting in Lumberton has left a man in “believed to be life-threatening” condition, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

According to a press release, Jamie Devon Pittman was shot around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon on West 5th Street at the railroad tracks in Lumberton.

Pittman was shot while waiting for a train to pass.

The Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting can contact Detective’s Lee Hinson or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

