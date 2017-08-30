The Blitz – Week 2 Picks

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – It’s Wednesday so that mean game picks for both Chris and Julia.  Here are the 5 contests they will choose from and then their winners.

  1. Johnsonville at Hemingway
  2. Green Sea Floyds at Aynor
  3. Scotland County at Marlboro County
  4. Conway at Wilson
  5. Creek Bridge at Marion

Chris Parks (9-1) – Week 2 Picks to win:

  1. Hemingway
  2. Aynor
  3. Scotland County
  4. Conway
  5. Marion

Julia Morris (7-3) – Week 2 Picks to win:

  1. Hemingway
  2. Green Sea Floyds
  3. Scotland County
  4. Conway
  5. Marion

 

