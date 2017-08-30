The Blitz – Week 2 Picks

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – It’s Wednesday so that mean game picks for both Chris and Julia. Here are the 5 contests they will choose from and then their winners.
- Johnsonville at Hemingway
- Green Sea Floyds at Aynor
- Scotland County at Marlboro County
- Conway at Wilson
- Creek Bridge at Marion
Chris Parks (9-1) – Week 2 Picks to win:
- Hemingway
- Aynor
- Scotland County
- Conway
- Marion
Julia Morris (7-3) – Week 2 Picks to win:
- Hemingway
- Green Sea Floyds
- Scotland County
- Conway
- Marion