StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Clouds will stick around with rain returning by the end of the week. The clouds that lingered for much of the day yesterday will continue to break up, but only to partly sunny skies today. Clearing will not last long as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is being pushed northward by Tropical Storm Harvey. Clouds will build back in this afternoon and it will be a little warmer, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday. A cold front will move in on Friday, and will combine with the moisture moving out of the Gulf of Mexico to bring higher rain chances Friday and Saturday. The heaviest rain should move out by Sunday morning and we should dry out heading into next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.