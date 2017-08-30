Tropical Storm Irma forms in Atlantic Ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Irma on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The StormTracker13 weather teams says Irma formed from a wave off the African coast, west of Cabo Verde. The storm will head into the central Atlantic by early next week, and is expected to develop into a hurricane over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Irma is the ninth named storm of the Atlantic basin tropical season. The system is forecast to gradually intensify and move west-northwestward to westward at about 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

