Tropical Storm Irma forms in Atlantic Ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Irma on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The StormTracker13 weather teams says Irma formed from a wave off the African coast, west of Cabo Verde. The storm will head into the central Atlantic by early next week, and is expected to develop into a hurricane over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

#Irma expected to intensify to a hurricane as it moves across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days. pic.twitter.com/oIcyiyb9Z7 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

Irma is the ninth named storm of the Atlantic basin tropical season. The system is forecast to gradually intensify and move west-northwestward to westward at about 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.