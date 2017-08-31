Florence, SC- NASCAR fans didn’t let a few showers rain on their parade Thursday night. The 13th Annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade was a family fun event filled with live music, food vendors, and of course, the trucks.

A rainy day didn’t keep the fun away for these NASCAR fans.

“Just the atmosphere, the fun, the cars,” said one fan.

People of all ages attended the parade, excited to see the trucks make their way down to Darlington Raceway.

“I love the fast cars,” said one woman.

Some were excited for their first race this weekend and others were a little more experienced. 10-year-old Jacob Williams has been to 31 races and this weekend he’ll be making the lap to 32.

Although he already has a favorite memory, “Tony got so mad he threw his helmet and the crowd went wild,” Williams said these races never get old and seeing all of the trucks gets him excited. No matter who they’re rooting for, the fans said the parade had them looking forward to an eventful race weekend.

“I’m a Tony Stewart fan,” said Williams.

“Number 88 Dale Earnhardt,” said NASCAR fan Jason Zickefoose.

“We’re going to be cheering for Kyle Busch, standing up the whole time,” said fan Sherry Haller.

The NASCAR Cup Series Race is this Sunday, Sept. 3rd at 6 p.m. at Darlington Raceway.