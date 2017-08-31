Changes in the works for another Horry County fire station

Related Coverage Work begins on new Horry County fire station after budget delay

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is looking to expand the old Aynor fire station on Jordanville Road.

The building sits on less than 2 acres of land and currently not in service.

While it used to be a volunteer-only fire station, the county wants to renovate it to hold volunteers and career firefighters. That would mean adding an operations center and a new truck bay.

On Thursday night, the Horry County Planning Commission approved the first steps of the plan.

“It’s very, very early in this project,” said Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent. “It’s out of the fire department’s hands right now. But it’s time for a new station there, so we’re excited about getting a new facility for both the people who work there and volunteer there.”

The architect has two plans in the works. One would have a concrete drive aisle around the back so firefighters would not have to back the trucks into the bays.

The current station 24 is located on 9th Avenue in Aynor. The plan is still in very early stages so there is no word yet on when work will begin or how much it will cost.