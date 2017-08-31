Congressman Robert Pittenger hosts town hall meeting

Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – Congressman Robert Pittenger spoke with Lumberton residents at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

“I stated to the congressman we’re not idiots just be honest with us,” said City Councilman Chris Howard Jr.

It was a packed, and at times, heated room in City Hall as Congressman Robert Pittenger took the floor.

“I haven’t seen you in my community,” said one audience member.

Councilman Howard attended the meeting with hopes of getting answers, and he wasn’t the only one. Many audience members went head to head with the Congressman asking questions about the economy, healthcare, planned parenthood, and racism.

“My question to you is are you in support of repairing the Affordable Care Act instead of insisting on repeal and replace?” Questioned one attendee.

“Mandates have not worked, your deductibles are skyrocketing, your premiums are skyrocketing,” responded Congressman Pittenger. “You really don’t have coverage because it’s restricted because there has been no competition in the markets.”

At one point a man in the audience asked, “Have you ever worked with any known advocates of white supremacy?” To which Congressman Pittenger responded, “Absolutely not.”

When asked about raising minimum wage, Congressman Pittenger said he wants to have a growing economy where wages rise because of demand. He said, “Arbitrary increases in wages cost jobs and they cost jobs, frankly, in low income and minority people more than anybody.”

The Congressman said he enjoyed talking with everyone at the meeting, but some things just take time.

“I think they came with ideas and they articulated, regrettably what they wanted to have has not happened. We have a very stagnant economy, it hasn’t grown in terms of wages, it hasn’t grown in terms of job opportunities and we’re trying to create a new dynamic to do that,” said Congressman Pittenger.