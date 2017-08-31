Duo jailed after woman slammed to ground, robbed in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police arrested two men after a woman was thrown to the ground and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Bennettsville Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to an armed robbery around 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Main and Marlboro Streets. Officers spoke with the victim who said a man came up to her with a gun, slammed her to the ground, and forcefully took her belonging. The man ran away after allegedly robbing the woman but officers were able to find the suspect hiding under a home on Robeson Street.

The man ran away after allegedly robbing the woman but officers were able to find the suspect hiding under a home on Robeson Street, the post reads. Police arrested Javonda Morris after finding money and other evidence that linked him to the armed robbery.

Morris has been charged with armed robbery, assault second degree, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm. The Bennettsville Police Department also arrested Roy Rodriquez Bethea White Tuesday afternoon in connection with the armed robbery and charged him with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Morris and Bethea are incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond.