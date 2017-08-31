Florence District 1 considers tax increase to build three new high schools

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence School District One facilities committee met Thursday to get more information on bond and tax increase options to build new schools.

Financial advisors for the school district explained what options are available for the money. The committee members hope to change the original bond proposal, which included a new high school at West Florence and renovations at South Florence and Wilson High Schools, to now include the construction of three new high schools.

After many community members showed concern over West Florence High School students being the only ones to get a new facility, the facilities committee went back to the drawing board.

“For us not to acknowledge the fact that we have intentionally wronged one side of town in response to the growth patterns that occurred, is being a little dishonest,” reveals Rev. Alexis Pipkens Sr.

Financial advisors explained to the group that the district cannot build new schools with a sales tax.

“The short answer is, there is no option for a sales tax,” says Rev. Pipkens.

The committee is considering a $232 million bond. If approved by taxpayers, it would be used to build three new high schools.

“The public input from the forums was just that,” says Florence School District One Chairman Barry Townsend. “Our community just isn’t willing to support one new high school and renovations at the other two. So, we are looking at the possibility of building three high schools.”

Townsend says in addition to the bond, the board can borrow up to $33 million a year in “pay as you go” money for new construction, or renovations to, elementary and middle schools.

The district gets about $10 million now, which keeps taxes the same.

“We’re looking at the potential for increasing that amount of money, paying it back more quickly [and] we’ll have access to more money in doing that,” claims Townsend. “We can do more in a short period of time.”

Townsend says the plan to combine the bond and pay as you go plans will impact property taxes.

“Any millage increase associated with a bond is long term and any millage increase associated with pay as you go is short term,” says Townsend.

One North Florence couple says Florence does not need three new high schools. Morris Smith lives near Wilson High School and says the school should only be built when there is a true need, not just to pacify all communities.

“My thing is, if you need it, that’s the only reason why I would agree to build it,” states Smith. “As far as just satisfying people, no. If you need the school, they have my approval and I’d be willing to help pay.”

The committee requested information from the financial advisors on how much the plan will cost. Taxes have the potential to rise from 32 mills to 95 mills, adding another $240 in property taxes per year onto a home worth $100,000 if the $232 million bond is approved. The tax increase would affect those who live within Florence School District One.

A date for the next meeting has not been set.