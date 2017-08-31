Myrtle Beach attorney breaks down Sidney Moorer case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstruction of justice and the judge gave him the maximum 10 year sentence.

The charge stems from the investigation around the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

The day after the conviction, News13 sat down with Myrtle Beach attorney Jonny McCoy, who has no ties to the case to take a deeper look into the trial.

A lot of people have asked why Sidney didn’t take the stand during the trial. McCoy says often times defendants, whether guilty or not, can trap themselves. McCoy felt Moorer’s lawyer’s made the right call for his client.

McCoy also said he doesn’t think it’s worth appealing the 10 year sentence because Sidney would likely get out of jail in a year and a half while an appeal would take closer to two years.

“If this thing gets appealed, it’s probably going to a judge who doesn’t know anything about it. He’s gonna look at it in a microscope and say ‘why was this let in? Why was this pertinent to him telling a lie? We’re only here for him telling a lie. Why are we talking about their relationship? Why are we letting a guy on the stand who said he may have known more about her disappearance?’” McCoy said. “All in all, I don’t think it would be overturned and if it did, he’d be out of jail anyway.”

Another major question in the case revolved around Sidney’s lawyer asking if the obstruction of justice law is even constitutional.

The judge and Sidney’s attorneys both mentioned they’d never seen an obstruction of justice charge against a private citizen. It’s always been used against public officials.

McCoy says the law probably needs more definition.

“If you look at the law, it’s very vague and broad. And a law has to be tailored that the average person knows ‘if I do this, I’m violating the law,’” McCoy said.

Moorer will also go on trial for a kidnapping charge in the case. A date for that trials hasn’t been set yet.