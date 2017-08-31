StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Warmer, more humid weather will return, along with the chance for thunderstorms. A warm front will move through today, bringing back warm, humid weather. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. The remains of Tropical Storm Harvey will move by well to our west, but the storm will push plenty of tropical moisture our way Friday and Saturday. This will bring scattered thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rain. Once the remains of Harvey move north of the Carolinas late Saturday, drier air will push into our area, clearing out this moisture. We will dry out for Sunday through Tuesday, but it will stay warm, with some spots hitting 90 degrees. The next cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 87-88 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.