West Nile Virus death in Anderson Co., DHEC confirms

ANDERSON CO., SC – One person has died from the West Nile Virus in Anderson County.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, this is the first death from the West Nile Virus in South Carolina in 2017.

There have been seven confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus in the state this year, along with 55 mosquito and 10 bird cases.

DHEC says less than one percent of people infected by West Nile Virus develop a potentially fatal swelling of the brain, known as encephalitis.

They say most people infected with the virus have no symptoms. About one in five people infected becomes ill within two to 14 days. The symptoms include fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and occasionally nausea and vomiting.

More information on the West Nile Virus can be found at www.scdhec.gov/westnile.