700 gallons of raw sewage dumped in Darlington pond, officials say

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County officials are investigating a sewage spill near the Darlington Raceway off Race Track Road Friday morning.

Darlington County Emergency Management Coordinator Molly Odom confirms first responders are at the site where the sewage was spilled, but could not speak to an exact source for the sewage. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will work to keep the sewage from spreading, Odom confirms.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the sewage was found in two privately owned ponds off Race Track Road and it is believed a porta john service company dumped about 700 gallons of human sewage in the ponds.

Agents from the Department of Health and Environmental Control are on the way to the ponds. DHEC will investigate the sewage spill with the sheriff’s office, Lt. Kilgo says.