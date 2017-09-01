Around Town: Registration Open for VGA’s Battle at the Beach

BATTLE AT THE BEACH is presented by Golf Academy of America. EVENT INFORMATION Competition will take place at Myrtle Beach National (South Creek and West Course), Grand Dunes

Entry Fee (All Participants $299) Includes: Golf, cart, awards, prizes and special drawings, mulligans, icebreakers, towel, and commemorative gift.

Entry Rules: Must be received by September 4th, 2017. Mixed teams are permitted. i.e. Man & Woman. Each player must have a valid verifiable HDCP index.

Playing Format: Day 1 Best Ball (90% of team combined handicap) Day 2 Alternate Shot (60% of team combined handicap) Day 3 Texas Scramble (40% of team combined handicap)

Team and individual prizes will be available: Will provide closer to date

Practice Rounds: Contact Myrtle Beach National, 1-800-344-5590 (For all courses)

Cancellations and emergencies please contact Gary Yeatts at 336-908-2393 or gary.yeatts@vgagolf.org. RULES & REGULATIONS ELIGIBILITY: All golfers with a verifiable handicap are welcome. Flights will be determined by combined team handicap.

RULES OF PLAY: Detailed rule sheets to be provided at registration. Flights to be determined by combined team HDCP index.

HANDICAPS: Index changes will be accepted in writing only until September 4th, 2017. No changes thereafter. Non-valid indexes will be a basis for disqualification or nonacceptance of a participant. Maximum index for men is 36.4 and for women is 40.4. This will be strictly enforced.

RULINGS: VGA rulings are final.

SPECIAL NOTE: Only soft spikes will be allowed on all courses. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS SEPTEMBER 10th, SUNDAY 9:00am – 4:00pm – Register at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club 5:30pm – 8:00pm – Ice breaker/Reception at Bay Watch Resort

SEPTEMBER 11th, MONDAY 7:30am – Opening Ceremony 8:30am – Opening Ceremony 9/11 Remembrance 9:00am – Myrtle Beach National South Creek Team Competition 7:30pm – 9/11 Memorial Show at the Alabama Theatre

SEPTEMBER 12th, TUESDAY 8:30am – Team competition at Grande Dunes

SEPTEMBER 13th, WEDNESDAY 8:30am – Team Competition at Myrtle Beach National West Course Closing ceremonies to follow

From the VGA: On September 11, 2001, deadly terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 Americans. Since then, over 5,000 servicemen and women have been killed combating terrorism all over the world. The VGA’s Battle at the Beach Open pays tribute to the sacrifices of these brave Americans, both those that have given their lives, and those that continue to protect our way of life. In their honor, may we NEVER FORGET 9/11. Sign up and support the VGA today! Link to Register – Battle at the Beach Information provided by the Veteran Golfer’s Association.