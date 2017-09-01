Around Town: Registration Open for VGA’s Battle at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Registration is happening now for the Veteran Golfer’s Association’s “Battle at the Beach”; the golf tournament will be in Myrtle Beach September 10-13, 2017. This two-man team golf tournament is open to all VGA members, guests, supporters, and patriots that want to honor all sacrifices made since 9/11. Don’t have a partner? They’ll pair you up when you get to Myrtle Beach! For just $299 per player, you will enjoy three rounds of golf, beaches, entertainment, camaraderie, and competition. You don’t want to miss this patriotic family vacation to Myrtle Beach from Sept 10-13!
