Around Town: Registration Open for VGA’s Battle at the Beach

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Registration is happening now for the Veteran Golfer’s Association’s “Battle at the Beach”; the golf tournament will be in Myrtle Beach September 10-13, 2017. This two-man team golf tournament is open to all VGA members, guests, supporters, and patriots that want to honor all sacrifices made since 9/11. Don’t have a partner? They’ll pair you up when you get to Myrtle Beach! For just $299 per player, you will enjoy three rounds of golf, beaches, entertainment, camaraderie, and competition. You don’t want to miss this patriotic family vacation to Myrtle Beach from Sept 10-13!

BATTLE AT THE BEACH is presented by Golf Academy of America.

EVENT INFORMATION

  • Competition will take place at Myrtle Beach National (South Creek and West Course), Grand Dunes
  • Entry Fee (All Participants $299) Includes:
    • Golf, cart, awards, prizes and special drawings, mulligans, icebreakers, towel, and commemorative gift.
  • Entry Rules: Must be received by September 4th, 2017. Mixed teams are permitted. i.e. Man & Woman. Each player must have a valid verifiable HDCP index.
  • Playing Format:
    • Day 1 Best Ball (90% of team combined handicap)
    • Day 2 Alternate Shot (60% of team combined handicap)
    • Day 3 Texas Scramble (40% of team combined handicap)
  • Team and individual prizes will be available: Will provide closer to date
  • Practice Rounds: Contact Myrtle Beach National, 1-800-344-5590 (For all courses)
  • Cancellations and emergencies please contact Gary Yeatts at 336-908-2393 or gary.yeatts@vgagolf.org.

RULES & REGULATIONS

  • ELIGIBILITY: All golfers with a verifiable handicap are welcome. Flights will be determined by combined team handicap.
  • RULES OF PLAY: Detailed rule sheets to be provided at registration. Flights to be determined by combined team HDCP index.
  • HANDICAPS: Index changes will be accepted in writing only until September 4th, 2017. No changes thereafter. Non-valid indexes will be a basis for disqualification or nonacceptance of a participant. Maximum index for men is 36.4 and for women is 40.4. This will be strictly enforced.
  • RULINGS: VGA rulings are final.
  • SPECIAL NOTE: Only soft spikes will be allowed on all courses.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

  • SEPTEMBER 10th, SUNDAY
    • 9:00am – 4:00pm – Register at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club
    • 5:30pm – 8:00pm – Ice breaker/Reception at Bay Watch Resort
  • SEPTEMBER 11th, MONDAY
    • 7:30am – Opening Ceremony
    • 8:30am – Opening Ceremony 9/11 Remembrance
    • 9:00am – Myrtle Beach National South Creek Team Competition
    • 7:30pm – 9/11 Memorial Show at the Alabama Theatre
  • SEPTEMBER 12th, TUESDAY
    • 8:30am – Team competition at Grande Dunes
  • SEPTEMBER 13th, WEDNESDAY
    • 8:30am – Team Competition at Myrtle Beach National West Course
    • Closing ceremonies to follow

From the VGA:

On September 11, 2001, deadly terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 Americans. Since then, over 5,000 servicemen and women have been killed combating terrorism all over the world.

The VGA’s Battle at the Beach Open pays tribute to the sacrifices of these brave Americans, both those that have given their lives, and those that continue to protect our way of life.

In their honor, may we NEVER FORGET 9/11. Sign up and support the VGA today!

Link to Register – Battle at the Beach

Information provided by the Veteran Golfer’s Association.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s