Arrests made after Hemingway man beat with hammer, robbed

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after a Hemingway man was beat with a hammer this week and robbed, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Dallas Ashley Thomas, 37, of Hemingway, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny. Hannah Danielle Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry, is charged with accessory after the fact.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery call on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Deputies say the victim had been struck in the back of the head with a hammer and robbed.

The suspects also stole a truck and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office report.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the suspects were located in Horry County and taken into custody.