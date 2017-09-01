CCU student-athletes hold Hurricane Harvey relief drive

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -Coastal Carolina University is helping out with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The school did the same thing last year after flooding in Louisiana. Lewis Truck Line donated the tractor trailer and the driver to help take supplies to those in need in Texas.

The student athletes are helping out with the drive and will actually go to Texas to unload and deliver the donated items.

“For them to witness what actually occurs and to provide back to those people in need it gave them a great sense of accomplishment and pride,” CCU Associate Athletics Director & Senior Woman Administrator Cari Rosiek said. “This year when they started seeing the devastation in the Houston area they were the first ones to pick up the phone or send me a text to ask if we were doing this again.”

The school wanted to stress that they do not need clothing.

They most important items are baby and pet supplies as well as cleaning products. You can see a full list of items by clicking on the picture.

You can drop off donations at the CCU football game on Saturday at the Victory Bell or at the Alumni “Teal”gate.