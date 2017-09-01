Darlington County deputies catch motorcycle rider after short chase

Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)

Darlington County deputies arrested a motorcyclist, authorities say, drove at a high rate of speed through downtown Darlington Friday evening during a concert.

According to a press release, the biker rode between two Darlington city police officers and almost hit them.

Deputies spotted the bike on North Governor Williams Highway, near Mineral Springs Road, and stopped him a short time later.

Authorities say the rider, Steven Richardson of Charlotte, had illegal drugs, a suspended license and the license tag did not belong to the bike.

Authorities say Richardson will face several charges, including failure to stop for a blue light and drug possession. Authorities say he may face more charges.

