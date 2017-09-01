Friday at Darlington Raceway

,

Darlington, SC (WBTW) – Race weekend is here! The Southern 500 will begin on Sunday at 6pm, while the XFinity Series race happens on Saturday afternoon. Today, the drivers got things set up in preps for qualifying tomorrow afternoon. News 13’s Julia Morris was all over the racetrack and brings the following stories which you can view.

Darlington Names the Turn 3 Towers, the Earnhardt Towers.

Defending champ Martin Truex Jr. back at the track, hoping for more success in 2017.

Don’t forget Saturday night – our Darlington Race Special from 7:30-8pm on News 13.

Chris Parks and Julia Morris have a full preview of the race and so many more elements on top of that!