Myrtle Beach city staff discover sewer overflow at 82nd Ave. N

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City staff say they discovered a sanitary sewer overflow Friday morning.

According to city spokesperson Mark Kruea, the overflow occurred at the 82nd Avenue North pump station, near the intersection of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Kings Highway when a contractor working on the control cabinet for the new station didn’t re-energize the cabinet Thursday evening.

Officials aren’t sure how much sewage was released, but do say much of the spill was captured within the system and the surrounding wet well.

Staff from Coastal Carolina University collected ocean water quality samples earlier this afternoon to determine if any of the spill reached the beach and the city will have those results back in 24 hours, the press release from Kruea says.

The city contacted SC DHEC and spill advisory signage has been posted at nearby stormwater ponds, as well as at the Bear Branch Swash. Kruea says in the event of heavy rainfall, the spill has the potential to possibly impact the swim zone in the area.