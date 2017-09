MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue workers say they’re looking for a swimmer in distress near the intracoastal waterway.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirms they’re looking for a person near 356 Waterside Drive.

Crews already have a boat in the water searching and they were also deploying a jet ski.

News13 has a crew on the way to learn more