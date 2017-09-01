North Myrtle Beach shipping warehouse suffers major damage from Thursday fire

NMB Fire Rescue photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, North Myrtle Beach fire crews were called to a structure fire at the city’s shipping/receiving warehouse.

First responders said they noticed significant smoke coming out of multiple areas of the complex when they arrived on scene, according to the post on the fire rescue’s Facebook page. Firefighters quickly stopped the fire from spreading to the fleet maintenance shop, and then worked for hours to knock down the rest of the fires in the complex.

2nd & 3rd Alarm resources were called to assist with the fire, the post states. Crews from Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and Calabash were called in to help.

The supplies warehouse suffered major damage but crews were able to minimize damage to the purchasing department offices and city shop as much as they could. Fire crews remained on scene for while monitoring hot spots.