Sketch released of suspect in Marlboro County home break-in

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Friday of a man accused of trying to break into a home Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received the call about the attempted break in on Delta Heights Road at 10:49 a.m.

The suspect reportedly forced the front door open before he was seen by the resident, according to the release from the Marloboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The person is described as being a white male in his mid-30’s, six feet tall, with a heavy build and brown hair. Deputies also so he fled the scene in a small, black, 2-door convertible-type car, with a soft top.

The sketch was completed by SLED composite sketch artist.