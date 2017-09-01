StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Weather Alert day for strong to severe storms this afternoon. Warm, humid weather with showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Plenty of tropical moisture will lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the remains of Harvey. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Heavy rain is possible, and there is a chance for severe thunderstorms late today. Drier air will move in from west to east late Saturday, slowly bringing an end to the rain. It will be warm, but dry Sunday and Monday, then the chance for thunderstorms will return on Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms, then cooler weather for the end of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy chance for showers & Storms early. Lows 70-73 inland, 73-75 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.