Twin brothers, 18, charged with murder of Dillon County man

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Twin brothers from Laurinburg are charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon County man in mid-August.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says Tylik Johnson and Malik Johnson, both 18, are each charged with murder in the Aug. 19 killing of Phillip Miles. The murder was discovered on Melon Drive around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 when deputies arrived on scene, adds Capt. Arnette.

The Johnsons, twin brothers from Laurinburg, NC, were arrested by the Laurinburg Police Department Thursday afternoon. The duo is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when they will be brought to Dillon County, explains Capt. Arnette.

Capt. Arnette did not give a motive for the killing. A mug shot for Tylik Johnson was not available at the time of this posting.