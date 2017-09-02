Animal rescue holds adoption events for rescued dogs and cats

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dogs and cats that have been rescued from all over the Grand Strand found their forever families on Saturday.

All4Paws Animal Rescue, in Pawleys Island, held pet adoption events at the Petco stores in Surfside Beach and in Pawleys Island. More than a dozen dogs and cats were available for adoption at both locations. Volunteers said these animals were found in all sorts of conditions, including animals with skin infections, missing toes, and even a dog who was caught in a bear trap. “When our babies come in and they just don’t know that they can be loved,” said All4Paws staff member Amelia Davidson. “Going into an environment where someone can love them, to show them care, to give them the proper food, make sure they’re healthy and taken care of, you can see the happiness in our puppies’ and our cats’ eyes.”

All4Paws will hold another pet adoption event next Saturday at the same locations.